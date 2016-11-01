BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Kenedix Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it completed acquisition of three properties for totally 2.5 billion yen on Nov. 1
* Says it completed selling of two properties at totally 1,301 million yen on Nov. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/APU8fz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.