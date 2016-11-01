BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Kenedix Inc :
* Says its unit will buy office building in Tokyo for 8.4 billion yen on Feb. 1, 2017
* Says the unit plans to sell the building to Kenedix Office Investment Corporation once the acquisition is completed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XCx3Wx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.