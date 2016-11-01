BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Langfang Development Co Ltd :
* Says china evergrande Group acquired 19,007,498 shares (5 percent stake) in the company on Oct. 28
* Says china evergrande Group holds 20 percent stake in the co after acquisition
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.