* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Bank of Guiyang Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche financial debenture to lend to small firms worth 2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h4ddyp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.