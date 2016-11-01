Nov 1 BP Plc :
* Downstream expect a higher level of turnaround activity
compared with Q3, and that industry refining margins will
continue to be under pressure in Q4
* Petrochemicals business reported an underlying replacement
cost profit before interest and tax of $78 million for Q3
* Lubricants business reported an underlying replacement
cost profit before interest and tax of $370 million for Q3
Source text for Eikon:
For full story, click on:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)