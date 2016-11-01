UPDATE 3-French researchers find way to unlock WannaCry without ransom
* Russia, China worst affected by WannaCry attack (Adds Europol cybercrime unit endorsement of new decryption tool)
Nov 1 Aerospace Commmunications Holdings :
* Says it plans to list 49 percent stake in a Hangzhou-based value-added telecommunications services company for sale at base price of 202.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RSb0kM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Russia, China worst affected by WannaCry attack (Adds Europol cybercrime unit endorsement of new decryption tool)
LONDON, May 19 Frontman of British brand "One Direction" and teenage heart throb Harry Styles saw his eponymous debut album go straight to the top of the UK charts on Friday, selling nearly 57,000 copies.