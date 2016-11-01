BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Beijing Urban Construction Investment and Development :
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Nanjing with registered capital of 50 million yuan for the real estate project in Nanjing
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RMIVPD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.