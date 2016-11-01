BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Shanghai Fenghwa Group :
* Says 60 million shares, or a 31.9 percent stake held by Loncin Holding were unfrozen by Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd on Oct. 28
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.