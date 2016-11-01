BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 China Real Estate Corp Ltd :
* Says its real estate unit plans to transfer right of return on assets to Yuzhong branch of China Construction Bank, for 1.39 billion yuan
* Says transfer period is five years
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.