BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 427.0 million yuan ($63.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dXTauW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.