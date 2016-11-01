LIVESTOCK-Hogs, cattle rise about 1 pct on technical buying

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 19 U.S. cattle and hog futures gained about 1 percent on Friday, lifted by technical buying despite declines this week in wholesale prices for beef and pork, traders and analysts said. Live cattle gained for the second straight session as futures continued to recover from the roughly two-week low reached on Tuesday. Lean hogs hovered near Wednesday's three-month highs. "Lean hog futures are showing little direction in th