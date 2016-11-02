** NSE index falls as much as 1.25 pct; most stocks
are trading in the red tracking global markets
** Asian shares stumble and the U.S. dollar on the defensive
as signs that Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald
Trump could be closing the gap with his Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton spooked investors
** Bharat Petroleum Corp is top pct loser on the
NSE after falling as much as 3.13 pct in biggest pct loss in
over a month
** Only four stocks gain - Bharti Infratel rises
as much as 2.11 pct, NTPC gains as much as 1.48 pct,
Hindustan Unilever up as much as 0.93 pct, Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd climbs as much as 1.52 pct