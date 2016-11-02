** NSE index falls as much as 1.25 pct; most stocks are trading in the red tracking global markets

** Asian shares stumble and the U.S. dollar on the defensive as signs that Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump could be closing the gap with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton spooked investors

** Bharat Petroleum Corp is top pct loser on the NSE after falling as much as 3.13 pct in biggest pct loss in over a month

** Only four stocks gain - Bharti Infratel rises as much as 2.11 pct, NTPC gains as much as 1.48 pct, Hindustan Unilever up as much as 0.93 pct, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd climbs as much as 1.52 pct