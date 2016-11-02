BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 OE Solutions Co Ltd :
* Sees revenue to be 27.3 billion won and operating profit to be 3.9 billion won, for the 4th quarter of 2016, according to market analysis and business program
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9vTuJd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.