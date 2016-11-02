BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 Infraware Inc :
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Polaris Office, an office software firm, for operating efficiency improvement
* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and its subsidiary
* Merger effective date is Dec. 6 and expected registered date is Dec. 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/afOmVB
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.