BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 Mr Blue Corp :
* Says 524 million won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 524,000 shares of the company, at 1,000 won per share, as of Nov. 2
