UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 3 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with its Chaozhou-based wholly owned ceramics subsidiary
* Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O5Le2Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)