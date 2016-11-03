BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Huatai Securities Co Ltd :
* Says its unit completed acquisition of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc for $768 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OEnUQg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing