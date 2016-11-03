BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 third tranche 3-yr non-public corporate bonds worth 1.32 billion yuan with coupon rate of 8 percent
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing