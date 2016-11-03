BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Nov 3 Hainan Pearl River Holdings Co Ltd
* Says to buy Beijing Grain Group's grain JV for 2.3 billion yuan ($340.30 million) via assets swap, share issue
* Says to raise up to 570 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2efEkLw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing