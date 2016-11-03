BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Shanghai New Culture Media Group Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts investment in Beijing internet firm, to invest 102.4 million yuan ($15.15 million) for 6.8 percent stake from 409.6 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fxUIgm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7607 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.