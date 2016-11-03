BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Rafael Microelectronics :
* Says it will issue 2.2 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$136 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 85 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
