BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 SGA Solutions Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to sell 7.1 million shares of Tongyang Networks Corp, a system management firm, for 11.19 billion won, to integrate core business
* Says its unit will hold 0.7 percent stake(395,251 shares) in Tongyang Networks Corp, after the transaction
* Expected transaction settlement date is Dec. 19
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4rSuCV
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing