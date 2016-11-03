Nov 3 SGA Solutions Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to sell 7.1 million shares of Tongyang Networks Corp, a system management firm, for 11.19 billion won, to integrate core business

* Says its unit will hold 0.7 percent stake(395,251 shares) in Tongyang Networks Corp, after the transaction

* Expected transaction settlement date is Dec. 19

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4rSuCV

