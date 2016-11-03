BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 Ko Ja Cayman :
* Says it plans to use $4.5 million to set up a company, which will be engaged in design, production and sale of keyboard backlight parts and tablet PC, in China, through a new founded JV
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.