Nov 3 IE Ltd :

* Says it will issue 8th foreign currency registered and unsecured convertible bonds in Euro market, to raise 2.30 billion won in proceeds for investment fund

* Says coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 819 won per share

