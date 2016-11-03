BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 3 IE Ltd :
* Says it will issue 8th foreign currency registered and unsecured convertible bonds in Euro market, to raise 2.30 billion won in proceeds for investment fund
* Says coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 819 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/64d15o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.