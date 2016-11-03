BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says Singapore unit gets China securities regulator's approval to become Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2feoq8t
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing