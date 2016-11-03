BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 China Calxon Group Co Ltd
* Says its unit plans to auction its property project subsidiary at a bid price of at least 1.6 billion yuan ($236.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ff0H8x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7622 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing