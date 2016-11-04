BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** ITC Ltd up as much as 6.7 pct, Hindustan Unilever rises as much as 3.2 pct, Colgate-Palmolive (India) surges as much as 8 pct, Whirlpool of India gains as much as 2.9 pct
** India on Thursday finalised four main rate bands for the country's new Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will be rolled out next April
** The government did not specificy which rates would apply to which products but analysts say they expect the lower rates to apply to consumer goods
** That could benefit companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Colgate-Palmolive, and Marico Ltd , says Emkay Global Financial Services
** GST would usher in a single market and make life simpler for businesses that now pay a host of federal and state levies
