** Shares of India's drugmakers fall, sending Nifty Pharma index down as much as 4.5 pct to lowest since June 24

** Drugmakers are among top percentage losers on both the NSE and BSE indexes

** Two prominent U.S. lawmakers on Thursday called on federal antitrust regulators to probe whether Sanofi SA , Eli Lilly and Co, Merck & Co Inc and Novo Nordisk A/S colluded to set prices for insulin and other diabetes drugs

** Calls for a probe sparked declines in shares of global generic drug makers on Thursday on worries they would also be targeted in case of a probe

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the world's fifth-largest generic drugs manufacturer, falls as much as 7.1 pct to its lowest since June 27, 2014, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories slips as much as 5.5 pct, while Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Lupin decline 3.5 pct each

** The United States is the biggest export market for most Indian drugmakers, and India supplies more than 30 pct of the medicines sold