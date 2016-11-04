** India's broader NSE Index falls as much as 0.62
pct to 8,432.5, technical indicators point towards further
downside
** NSE index breaks support of 8,463 at the 23.6 pct
Fibonacci retracement level between Feb. 29 low of 6825.8 and
Sept 7 high of 8968.7
** For a chart tmsnrt.rs/2fl0hLG
** Index's 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) fell
below 50-day EMA on Thursday, a bearish signal
** Index broke below the senkou span B line of its Ichimoku
cloud last week, which can be seen as start of a downtrend
** For a chart: tmsnrt.rs/2f0rG7a
** Index movement is seen confined to a descending trend
channel since Aug 31, further fall is expected until decisive
channel breakout is seen on the upside
** The BSE index hits lowest since July 8, poised
to fall further tmsnrt.rs/2f0BdLq
** BSE index saw 20-day exponential moving average (EMA)
falling below 50-day EMA on Tuesday
** BSE index broke support at 27,522 from the 23.6 pct
Fibonacci retracement level between Feb 29 low of 22,494.61 and
Sept 9 high of 29,062.9
** Foreign investors sold net $236.6 mln of equities so far
this month, in addition to their $644 mln sales last month
