** India's broader NSE Index falls as much as 0.62 pct to 8,432.5, technical indicators point towards further downside

** NSE index breaks support of 8,463 at the 23.6 pct Fibonacci retracement level between Feb. 29 low of 6825.8 and Sept 7 high of 8968.7

** For a chart tmsnrt.rs/2fl0hLG

** Index's 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) fell below 50-day EMA on Thursday, a bearish signal

** Index broke below the senkou span B line of its Ichimoku cloud last week, which can be seen as start of a downtrend

** For a chart: tmsnrt.rs/2f0rG7a

** Index movement is seen confined to a descending trend channel since Aug 31, further fall is expected until decisive channel breakout is seen on the upside

** The BSE index hits lowest since July 8, poised to fall further tmsnrt.rs/2f0BdLq

** BSE index saw 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) falling below 50-day EMA on Tuesday

** BSE index broke support at 27,522 from the 23.6 pct Fibonacci retracement level between Feb 29 low of 22,494.61 and Sept 9 high of 29,062.9

** Foreign investors sold net $236.6 mln of equities so far this month, in addition to their $644 mln sales last month

