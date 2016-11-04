Nov 4 NTT Docomo Inc :

* Says it repurchased 2 million shares for 5.1 billion yen in total in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29

* Says it repurchased 163.2 million shares for 421.78 billion yen in total as of Oct. 31

