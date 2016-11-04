(Adds company forecast) Nov 4 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 76.51 74.87 108.90 (+2.2 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 15.22 11.38 22.30 (+33.7 pct) (-24.0 pct) (+51.8 pct) Pretax 15.15 12.01 (+26.2 pct) (-24.3 pct) Net 11.23 6.78 15.40 (+65.7 pct) (-26.7 pct) (+84.2 pct) EPS Basic 77.41 yen 47.48 yen 106.16 yen EPS Diluted 77.29 yen 47.37 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T