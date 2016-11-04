Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Forside Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Forside Entertainment Co Ltd files a lawsuit with Tokyo District Court, on Nov. 4, against Neos Corporation
* Forside Entertainment asks for damage compensation of around 99.3 million yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5I5pFH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)