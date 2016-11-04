Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Southern Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 45.19 percent stake in Guangdong Xinhua Issuing Group for about 1.19 billion yuan ($176.13 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 650 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fiCHPj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7565 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)