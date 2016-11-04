Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 4 Alcor Micro :
* Says it will retire 2. 7 million shares of its treasury stock, representing a 3.5 percent stake
* Says treasury stock retirement record date is Nov. 4
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NgwjPA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)