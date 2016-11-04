Nov 4 UB Care Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 719,231 shares(42.7 percent stake) of B-bros, a database and online information service firm, for 6 billion won

* Says it will hold 42.7 percent stake in the company, after the transaction

* Expected transaction settlement date is Dec. 31

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/O1HN3y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)