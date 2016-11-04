Nov 4 FOCI Fiber Optic Communications :

* Says it will repurchase 5 million shares of its common stock (a 6.4 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 7 to Jan. 6, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$25 per share ~ T$30 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$609.1 million

