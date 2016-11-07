UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Imagis Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on Nov. 7, for display device integrated with touch screen
* Patent application number is 10-2015-0101551
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FQuFWy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies