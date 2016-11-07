Nov 7 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 21 million yuan to set up an info-tech JV in Suzhou, jointly with a Suzhou-based financial-tech firm

* Says JV with registered capital of 30 million yuan and co will hold a 70 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HtX3Sk

