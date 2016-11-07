Nov 7 WirelessGate Inc :

* Says the co will use 100 million yen to increase stake in AzurePower inc. on Nov. 15

* Says the co will use about 50 million yen to increase stake in DIGISURF, Inc. on Nov. 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fRzxxz; goo.gl/RR9bxV

