** Drugmaker Lupin Ltd's shares rise nearly 8 pct; top percentage gainer on the NSE index

** Drug maker on Friday said U.S. FDA has cleared its Goa manufacturing plant for exports

** Receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) closes all outstanding U.S. FDA inspections at the Goa facility

** Stock poised to record biggest single-day percentage gain since July 7

** Stock had fallen about 23 pct this year up to Friday's close compared with a 11 percent fall in the Nifty Pharma index and a 6 percent rise in the NSE index