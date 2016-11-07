BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Drugmaker Lupin Ltd's shares rise nearly 8 pct; top percentage gainer on the NSE index
** Drug maker on Friday said U.S. FDA has cleared its Goa manufacturing plant for exports
** Receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) closes all outstanding U.S. FDA inspections at the Goa facility
** Stock poised to record biggest single-day percentage gain since July 7
** Stock had fallen about 23 pct this year up to Friday's close compared with a 11 percent fall in the Nifty Pharma index and a 6 percent rise in the NSE index
