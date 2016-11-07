UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Starts Corp Inc :
* Says its unit, an asset management company, plans to sell 15 properties for 24.08 billion yen in total on Nov. 21
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wpEKbC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.