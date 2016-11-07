Nov 7 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co., Ltd. :

* Says it entered into strategy cooperation contract with Zhejiang-based Internet of Things (IoT) firm and Pingdu government

* Says three parties to cooperate on the construction of big data operation management platform and plan to set up JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4M1ZNg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)