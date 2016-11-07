UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 TOA Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" -R&I
* Rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Xbo28H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies