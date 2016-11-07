UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Ad-Sol Nissin Corp :
* Says its top shareholder Intec Inc. will sell stake in the co to 6.5 percent, down from 13.0 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Zzn2yt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies