UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Ceres Inc :
* Says 2,000 of forth warrants were exercised into 200,000 shares of its common shares on Nov. 7, at exercise price 1,468 yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/feV4LL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies