Nov 7 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd

* Says Head of the Bank Qin Weiming resigns as he has reached retirement age

* Says board approves to elect Zhuang Guangqiang as head of the bank

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fwFymE; bit.ly/2euHnzk

