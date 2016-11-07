UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
(Adds bullet point, link)
Nov 7 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says Head of the Bank Qin Weiming resigns as he has reached retirement age
* Says board approves to elect Zhuang Guangqiang as head of the bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fwFymE; bit.ly/2euHnzk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.