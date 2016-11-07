UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Gamania Digital Entertainment Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 6,249,000 shares of the company, representing a 3.97 percent stake, during Sep. 7 to Nov. 4
* Says total purchase amount of T$180,983,963
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X6TWxB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies