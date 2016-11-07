UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Long Bon International Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase 30,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.47 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 7, 2016 to Jan. 6, 2017
* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$12 per share ~ T$25 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is up to T$2,120,292,000
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TvzhlJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.