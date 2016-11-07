Nov 7 Long Bon International Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase 30,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.47 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 7, 2016 to Jan. 6, 2017

* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$12 per share ~ T$25 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is up to T$2,120,292,000

