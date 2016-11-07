UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial Co Ltd
* Shenzhen stock exchange says Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial's share trade to debut on Nov 9 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eeA7MQ (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.