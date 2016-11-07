UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says it acquires two sites in china for 1.7 billion yuan ($250.98 million), one site in canada for C$166 million ($123.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fg5S5d
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3397 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 6.7735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.